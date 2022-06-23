Dogs travel free on Italy's long-distance trains this summer
Trenitalia seeks to reduce number of dogs abandoned over summer holidays.
Dogs can travel free of charge on Italy's Frecce and Intercity long-distance trains this summer, Trenitalia has announced.
The initiative, in place every day until 15 September, is part of efforts by Trenitalia to reduce the phenomenon of people abandoning their pets as they head off on summer holidays.
On board regional trains dogs on a leash require a ticket, at half the normal fare price, without any time limits.
For full details about travelling with your pet see Trenitalia website.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Looking for live-in care-givers
We are looking for 2 very responsible persons live-in to primarily take care of our 4,5 years old daughter as well as to help keeping our house in order. They shall speak Spanish o...
Marymount International School Rome invites applications from bilingual individuals who are interested in the full-time role of Secondary School Secretary. This role will ultimatel...
School Nurse - Marymount International School Rome
Marymount International School is seeking a Full Time School Nurse to join our team. Start date: 17th August 2022. Qualified English speakers are invited to contact recruitment@mar...
2017 model. 20k km Mint condition but registered in Germany, not Italy.