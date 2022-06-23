Dogs travel free on Italy's long-distance trains this summer

Trenitalia seeks to reduce number of dogs abandoned over summer holidays.

Dogs can travel free of charge on Italy's Frecce and Intercity long-distance trains this summer, Trenitalia has announced.

The initiative, in place every day until 15 September, is part of efforts by Trenitalia to reduce the phenomenon of people abandoning their pets as they head off on summer holidays.

On board regional trains dogs on a leash require a ticket, at half the normal fare price, without any time limits.

For full details about travelling with your pet see Trenitalia website.