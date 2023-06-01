26.5 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 01 June 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. How Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica on 2 June
News English news in Italy

How Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica on 2 June

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy celebrates Republic Day with military parade in Rome.

Italy marks Festa della Repubblica, a national public holiday in celebration of the Italian republic, with a series of major events in Rome on Friday 2 June.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Altare della Patria monument in Piazza Venezia at 09.15.

The solemn ceremony, which will be attended by Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni, is followed with a spectacular flypast over Rome by the Frecce Tricolori jets, emitting plumes with the red, white and green colours of the Italian flag.

A large-scale military parade will take place along Via dei Fori Imperiali, and firefighters will unfurl a giant Italian tricolour at the Colosseum.

Italy marks Festa della Repubblica this year by opening state museums and archaeological sites, including the Colosseum, for free on 2 June.

It will also be possible to visit Palazzo Madama, seat of the Italian senate, from 10.00 to 18.00. To access the building, it is necessary to collect a ticket by going to the entrance on the same day, from 08.30 onwards. Each visitor can request, subject to availability, a maximum of four tickets.

At 15.00 the solemn Changing of the Guard ceremony takes place in Piazza del Quirinale in front of the Quirinal Palace, the official residence of Italy's head of state.

Why does Italy celebrate Festa della Repubblica?

The annual holiday commemorates the day in 1946 when Italians voted in favour of a republic and against the monarchy which had been discredited during world war two.

All public offices and schools, and many businesses, will be closed in Italy on 2 June.

Photo credit: Daniele de Gregorio / Shutterstock.com

Mater Dei H2 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy to stage benefit concert for flood-hit region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks Festa della Repubblica with military parade in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Lamborghini donates €1 million to flood-hit Italian region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica with public holiday on 2 June

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy approves €2 billion in aid for flood-hit areas

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks 31 years since murder of anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy's Meloni leaves G7 summit early to visit flood-hit Italian region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ferrari donates €1 million to Italy region devastated by floods

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -