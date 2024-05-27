Italy's museums free for Festa della Repubblica on 2 June

Italy marks Festa della Repubblica on 2 June.

Italy's state museums and archaeological sites will open their doors for free on Sunday 2 June to mark Festa della Repubblica, a national public holiday.

The second edition of the initiative coincides this year with the popular Domenica al Museo free opening of Italy's museums on the first Sunday of every month.

The special opening on 2 June was introduced last year by culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano along with two other symbolic dates in Italy: 25 April for Festa della Liberazione and 4 November for National Unity and Armed Forces Day.

The list of state sites participating in the Festa della Repubblica initiative on 2 June will be available on the culture ministry website, listed region by region and updated in real time.

They include the Uffizi and Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence, the Pinacoteca Nazionale di Bologna, Reggio di Caserta, Pompeii, Palazzo Reale in Naples, the Colosseum and the Etruscan Museum at Villa Giulia in Rome, Ostia Antica and Villa d'Este in Tivoli.

The nationwide Domenica al Museo scheme, introduced ten years ago, is held every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's municipal museums.

This Sunday almost all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open for free, however some state sites such as Galleria Borghese and the Pantheon require booking in advance.

The initiative on 2 June allows free access to all city-run museums in Rome including the Ara Pacis and the Capitoline Museums as well as the archaeological areas of the Circus Maximus, Largo di Torre Argentina and the Imperial Forums.

Reservations for municipal museums are only required for groups, for more information see city website or tel. 060608.

Cover image: National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia in Rome. Photo: lindasky76 / Shutterstock.com.