Il Cinema in Piazza: Rome's free film festival celebrates 10 years

Free film festival in Rome hosts open-air movies and special guests from the world of Italian and international cinema.

Rome film fans can look forward to watching movies on the big screen under the stars again this summer with the return of Il Cinema in Piazza from 1 June to 14 July.

The 10th edition of the free festival takes place in several different locations and features big-name special guests from the world of Italian and international cinema.

This year's guest list ranges from Hollywood stars Edward Norton and James Franco to greats of Italian cinema including Paolo Sorrentino and Carlo Verdone.

Actors and directors will be joined by a number of guests from outside cinema circles including legendary football manager Claudio Ranieri, singer Ghali and French street artist JR.

The festival, which has the support of the city, returns to its base at Piazza San Cosimato in Trastevere and its two other venues from previous editions: Parco della Cervelletta in the eastern Tor Sapienza suburbs and Monte Ciocci park at Valle Aurelia.

Piazza San Cosimato. Photo Luca Dammicco.

A number of events will also take place at Cinema Troisi which was opened three years ago by the festival's organisers, the Fondazione Piccolo America, an association of young film enthusiasts led by president Valerio Carocci.

This year's festival will include 85 screenings, 22 special meetings - three of which will be at Cinema Troisi - and 12 different retrospectives.

Organisers are celebrating the milestone edition by "renewing a cultural offering that looks at the great cinema of the past" as well as showing "new independent Italian and international works, involving guests from all over the world."

Films are screened in their original language with subtitles in Italian, while Italian movies are shown with subtitles in English.

Screenings are held at 21.15 every night except Monday and Tuesday. All events are free, with the exception of those taking place at Cinema Troisi.

Il Cinema in Piazza at Parco della Cervelletta. Photo Claudia Rolando.

The festival kicks off on 1 June in Piazza San Cosimato where Ghali and the D'Innocenzo Brothers will present Il sapore della ciliegia by the late Iranian film director Abbas Kiarostami.

The next day, a national holiday for the Festa della Repubblica, football coach Claudio Ranieri who just retired from Cagliari will be present alongside director Riccardo Milani with his documentary on Italy's all-time top goal scorer Gigi Riva Nel nostro cielo un rombo di tuono.

Emma Seligman will present her film Bottoms at Cinema Troisi on 10 June while other highlights include two public talks with American director and actor Edward Norton on 19 June: at Cinema Troisi where he will discuss his directorial debut Motherless Brooklyn, followed by the screening of the cult film Fight Club at Piazza San Cosimato where Norton will chat with film critic Antonio Monda.

Il Cinema in Piazza at Monte Ciocci. Photo Luca Dammicco.

For the last decade the festival has punched above its weight to host stars of Italian and international cinema in addition to screening a diverse range of movies to more than half a million people.

Organisers say that Il Cinema in Piazza is aimed at those who live in Rome as well as those passing through the Eternal City this summer.

The festival dates for the three venues are as follows: Piazza San Cosimato 1 June-14 July, Cervelletta 6 June-14 July, and Monte Ciocci 8 June-14 July.

The full 2024 programme is available on Il Cinema in Piazza website.