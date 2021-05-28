Rome to welcome all new Cinema Troisi in September

Rome's Ragazzi del Cinema America undertake their most ambitious project yet.

In an age when many cinemas are closing, hampered by streaming platforms and covid lockdowns, Rome is bucking the trend.

A refurbished, state-of-the-art Cinema Troisi will open its doors on 30 September in the Trastevere district of the Italian capital.

Behind the ambitious venture are the Ragazzi del Cinema America, the collective of young cinema aficionados best known for organising free outdoor movie screenings in the summer, both in Piazza S. Cosimato and in the outskirts of the city.

Their latest project has seen them invest €1.5 million in refurbishing Cinema Troisi, named after the late, much-loved Italian actor Massimo Troisi, star of Il Postino.

According to Variety, the association obtained the funds from "a combination of national and local government grants and sponsors" and received a 10-year lease on the city-owned building by winning a public tender.

Valerio Cocci, the collective's president, told Variety: “It will be a first-run cinema with a multi-programming schedule showing four different films a day, including thematic retros, presentations, and children’s workshops.”

The movie theatre will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology too, including 4K and a Dolby 7.1 surround sound system.

There will also be a study room with free wi-fi, open around the clock, and a rooftop terrace that will be used for events.

In a smart branding move, the cinema's 300 seats will be the same maroon colour as the t-shirts worn by the collective and their many fans.

Image Variety - Piccolo America

General Info

Address Via Girolamo Induno, 1, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome to welcome all new Cinema Troisi in September

Via Girolamo Induno, 1, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

ITsART: Italy launches 'Netflix of Italian Culture'
Culture

ITsART: Italy launches 'Netflix of Italian Culture'

MAXXI opens new art museum in L'Aquila
Culture

MAXXI opens new art museum in L'Aquila

The American University of Rome awards Honorary Doctorate to Stanley Tucci
Culture

The American University of Rome awards Honorary Doctorate to Stanley Tucci

Barberini Bumble Bees and Bernini: a Roman story
Culture

Barberini Bumble Bees and Bernini: a Roman story

Italy: Siena Cathedral unveils beautiful mosaic floors
Culture

Italy: Siena Cathedral unveils beautiful mosaic floors

Franco Battiato dies age 76
Culture

Franco Battiato dies age 76

Rome's summer opera season returns to the Circus Maximus
Culture

Rome's summer opera season returns to the Circus Maximus

Oriana Fallaci, the most influential and controversial Italian female journalist
Culture

Oriana Fallaci, the most influential and controversial Italian female journalist

Rome's Villa Borghese park hosts open-air art exhibition
Culture

Rome's Villa Borghese park hosts open-air art exhibition

Rome digital library lets commuters read e-books at bus stops
Culture

Rome digital library lets commuters read e-books at bus stops

What happens when English meets Italian
Culture

What happens when English meets Italian

Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens in evenings
Culture

Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens in evenings

Domina: a mysterious statue of Livia Drusilla appears in Rome
Culture

Domina: a mysterious statue of Livia Drusilla appears in Rome

Rome's Galleria Borghese opens its doors to Damien Hirst
Culture

Rome's Galleria Borghese opens its doors to Damien Hirst

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition
Culture

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition