Rome to welcome all new Cinema Troisi in September

Rome's Ragazzi del Cinema America undertake their most ambitious project yet.

In an age when many cinemas are closing, hampered by streaming platforms and covid lockdowns, Rome is bucking the trend.

A refurbished, state-of-the-art Cinema Troisi will open its doors on 30 September in the Trastevere district of the Italian capital.

Behind the ambitious venture are the Ragazzi del Cinema America, the collective of young cinema aficionados best known for organising free outdoor movie screenings in the summer, both in Piazza S. Cosimato and in the outskirts of the city.

Their latest project has seen them invest €1.5 million in refurbishing Cinema Troisi, named after the late, much-loved Italian actor Massimo Troisi, star of Il Postino.

According to Variety, the association obtained the funds from "a combination of national and local government grants and sponsors" and received a 10-year lease on the city-owned building by winning a public tender.

Valerio Cocci, the collective's president, told Variety: “It will be a first-run cinema with a multi-programming schedule showing four different films a day, including thematic retros, presentations, and children’s workshops.”

The movie theatre will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology too, including 4K and a Dolby 7.1 surround sound system.

There will also be a study room with free wi-fi, open around the clock, and a rooftop terrace that will be used for events.

In a smart branding move, the cinema's 300 seats will be the same maroon colour as the t-shirts worn by the collective and their many fans.

Image Variety - Piccolo America