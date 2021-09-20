Vatican visitors must have covid Green Pass from 1 October

Vatican to require vaccine passport or negative covid test.

From 1 October people who enter the Vatican will be required to have the covid Green Pass, the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State announced on Monday.

Entry into Vatican territory will only be permitted to people with "a Vatican Green Pass, a European Green Pass, or a foreign covid-19 green pass attesting to vaccination or recovery" from covid.

Access will also be granted to those who have a negative molecular or antigenic covid test, reports Vatican News.

The measures, part of the Vatican's efforts to curb the spread of covid-19, were issued in response to a request from Pope Francis.

The Green Pass - which shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - is already mandatory to visit the Vatican Museums.

Vatican News reports that the new measures “apply to citizens, residents of the State, personnel serving in any capacity in the Governorate of Vatican City State, in the various bodies of the Roman Curia and related institutions, and to all visitors and users of services.”

An exception will be granted for those participating in liturgical celebrations, but only “for the time strictly necessary for the celebration,” during which covid health regulations must be respected.

Photo credit: travelview / Shutterstock.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy to start giving third dose of covid vaccine on 20 September
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to start giving third dose of covid vaccine on 20 September

Green Pass effect: Italy sees boom in covid vaccine bookings
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass effect: Italy sees boom in covid vaccine bookings

Where in Italy is the covid Green Pass required?
Coronavirus in Italy

Where in Italy is the covid Green Pass required?

Italy workers with no covid Green Pass face suspension without pay
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy workers with no covid Green Pass face suspension without pay

Italy first in EU to require covid Green Pass for all workers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy first in EU to require covid Green Pass for all workers

Italy set to make covid Green Pass mandatory for all workers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to make covid Green Pass mandatory for all workers

Italy steps closer to making covid Green Pass mandatory for all workers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy steps closer to making covid Green Pass mandatory for all workers

Italy's schools reopen with new covid Green Pass rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's schools reopen with new covid Green Pass rules

Rome region to start giving third dose of covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome region to start giving third dose of covid-19 vaccine

All you need to know about travel restrictions in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

All you need to know about travel restrictions in Italy

What are Italy's travel rules for US tourists?
Coronavirus in Italy

What are Italy's travel rules for US tourists?

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules for schools and parents
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules for schools and parents

Italy to start giving third dose of covid vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to start giving third dose of covid vaccine

Covid: 80 per cent of Italy's population has had at least one dose of vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: 80 per cent of Italy's population has had at least one dose of vaccine

Italy set to require covid Green Pass in workplace
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to require covid Green Pass in workplace