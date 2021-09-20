Vatican visitors must have covid Green Pass from 1 October

Vatican to require vaccine passport or negative covid test.

From 1 October people who enter the Vatican will be required to have the covid Green Pass, the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State announced on Monday.

Entry into Vatican territory will only be permitted to people with "a Vatican Green Pass, a European Green Pass, or a foreign covid-19 green pass attesting to vaccination or recovery" from covid.

Access will also be granted to those who have a negative molecular or antigenic covid test, reports Vatican News.

The measures, part of the Vatican's efforts to curb the spread of covid-19, were issued in response to a request from Pope Francis.

The Green Pass - which shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - is already mandatory to visit the Vatican Museums.

Vatican News reports that the new measures “apply to citizens, residents of the State, personnel serving in any capacity in the Governorate of Vatican City State, in the various bodies of the Roman Curia and related institutions, and to all visitors and users of services.”

An exception will be granted for those participating in liturgical celebrations, but only “for the time strictly necessary for the celebration,” during which covid health regulations must be respected.

