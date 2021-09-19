Green Pass effect: Italy sees boom in covid vaccine bookings

Vaccination bookings up by 20 to 40 per cent since Italy unveiled new Green Pass rules.

Bookings for covid vaccinations have surged in Italy since the government announced sweeping new Green Pass restrictions on Thursday, according to Francesco Figliuolo, the country's emergency coronavirus commissioner.

General Figliuolo said last night that there had been an increase of between 20 and 40 per cent in bookings for the first dose of the vaccine, compared to the week before, reports news agency ANSA.

Figliuolo also said that 40.8 million people in Italy are fully vaccinated - equal to 75.6 per cent of the population over the age of 12 - as the government nears its target of vaccinating 80 per cent by the end of September.

Under the new Green Pass restrictions, all public and private sector workers will be required to have the health certificate which shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

The measures, which will affect 23 million workers, will be in force from 15 October until 31 December when Italy's covid state of emergency expires.

Workers who violate the rules will face hefty fines or suspension without pay.

After five days off work due to not having the Green Pass, employees' absence will be regarded as "unjustified", with their employment suspended and pay frozen, however nobody can be fired.

Employees who do not wish to get vaccinated must pay for a covid test every 48 hours at a fixed cost of €15.

Those who ignore the restrictions and go to their workplace without a Green Pass risk fines of between €600 and €1,500.

Businesses who fail to carry out checks risk fines of between €400 and €1,000.

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

Photo credit: Pasquale Senatore / Shutterstock.com.

