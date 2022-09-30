Covid: Italy ends mask obligation on public transport

Masks still required in hospitals and care homes until 31 October.

Italy will no longer require commuters to wear masks on public transport, with effect from Saturday 1 October, the health ministry confirmed last night.

This means that Friday 30 September is the final day that FFP2 masks will be required on Italy's buses, trains, subways, trams and ferries, as one of Italy's last remaining covid restrictions comes to an end.

Despite the public transport regulations in place, in recent weeks it has become common in Rome to see commuters - both Italian residents and tourists - without masks on the metro and buses.

Meanwhile Italy's outgoing health minister Roberto Speranza has extended the requirement to wear masks in hospitals, care homes and healthcare facilities by one month, until 31 October.