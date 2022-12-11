Italy's President Mattarella tests positive for covid

Mattarella cancels his appointments this week.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella has tested positive for covid however apart from a mild fever is "basically asymptomatic", his office said in a statement on Saturday.

Mattarella, 81, has postponed his appointments over the coming days but will continue with his duties in isolation from his apartment at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, according to the statement.

His last public appearance was on Wednesday when he attended the opening night of the new season at La Scala opera house in Milan where he received a lengthy standing ovation.

“Grazie Presidente”. Italy’s head of state Sergio #Mattarella receives a standing ovation with four minutes of applause at La Scala opera house in Milan last night. #PrimaScalapic.twitter.com/6UqRKRtsYa — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) December 8, 2022

Mattarella has received numerous messages wishing him a speedy recovery, including from Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni who joined him in the royal box at La Scala for the premiere of Boris Godunov on Wednesday night.

Photo: Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock.com.