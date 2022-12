Gunman kills 3 in Rome condominium meeting

Victims included friend of Italian premier.

Italian police arrested a man on Sunday after he opened fire during a condominium meeting in north-east Rome, killing three women and injuring four others, one seriously.

The alleged killer, identified by Italian media as 57-year-old Claudio Campiti, was overpowered by others attending the meeting at a bar in the Fidene area.

The man was reportedly found to be in possession of 170 bullets along with his passport and €6,000 in cash, suggesting that he had planned to flee the country.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri on Twitter condemned the "very serious episode of violence that shocks our city", adding an emergency security meeting will take place on Monday.

Gravissimo l'episodio di violenza che sconvolge la nostra città. Tre vite spezzate e feriti gravi per una sparatoria durante una riunione di condominio. Sono in contatto con il Prefetto e domani parteciperò al Comitato per l'ordine e la sicurezza. La mia vicinanza alle famiglie. — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) December 11, 2022

The three victims included Nicoletta Golisano, a friend of Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, who published a picture of them together on social media.

In a long post the prime minister wrote that she would always remember her friend as "beautiful and happy" and stated that the shooting range where the killer took the gun from has been closed pending an investigation.

The man had previously sought a gun licence but was refused due to his ongoing disputes with members of the residents' association against whom he had made threats in the past, according to news reports.

