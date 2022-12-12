3.1 C
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
News Transport

Rome to open Metro C station at Colosseum in 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Subway station to open during Jubilee Year.

Rome's Metro C station at the Colosseum is set to open in February 2025, the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced on Saturday following a visit of the construction works.

The mayor was joined on the site inspection of the Colosseo subway station by Italy's infrastructure and transport minister Matteo Salvini, Rome transport councillor Eugenio Patanè and the government's Metro C commissioner Maria Lucia Conti.

The preceding station at Porta Metronia is set to start open to commuters in October 2024 followed in early 2025 by Colosseo, becoming fully operational from February of that year, the city said in a statement.

The infrastructure and transport ministry will dismantle the construction site on Via dei Fori Imperiali in 2024, with an initial restoration of the area which will then be completed by the capital.

The driverless 19-km Metro C line currently comprises 22 stations and runs from Pantono in east Rome to S. Giovanni, where it connects with Metro A and the central Termini train station.

With the opening of the Colosseo station, Metro C will connect with Metro B. Construction is set to begin on the Metro C subway station at Piazza Venezia during the first half of 2023, the city said.

The Metro C project has been beset with difficulties since it started three decades ago, from massive funding overspends to lengthy delays due to red tape and the discovery of archaeological remains.

Photo: Kraft74 / Shutterstock.com.

