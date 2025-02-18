Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 24 February

Walkout to follow weekend train strike in Italy.

Commuters in Rome, Milan and cities across Italy face disruption to local public transport services on Monday 24 February due to a nationwide 24-hour strike.

The industrial dispute, called by the USB trade union representing public transport workers, will affect local bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

Rome public transport services are set to be guaranteed from the start of service until 08.30 and from 17.00 to 20.00, according to news reports.

Milan public transport provider ATM has yet to confirm the strike times however services are usually guaranteed from up until 08.45 and from 15.00 to 18.00. For updates check the ATM website.

USB says the strike is to highlight issues including the government's budget plans, the renewal of national contracts and the reduction of working hours.

The upcoming industrial action is scheduled immediately after a nationwide train strike on the weekend of 22-23 February.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

