Lucio Corsi to take Olly's place as Italy's Eurovision act

Corsi takes the place of Sanremo winner Olly.

Italian singer-songwriter Lucio Corsi, who came second in Italy's Sanremo Music Festival last week, will represent his country at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel.

Corsi, 31, will take the place of the Sanremo winner, 23-year-old singer Olly, who turned down the chance to perform at Eurovision to "connect with everything that is happening to me, before looking even further ahead, to continue with my beloved live apprenticeship".

Traditionally, the winner of Sanremo is given the chance to represent Italy at the Eurovision and, if they decline, the invitation is offered to the second-placed act.

Shortly after Olly's surprise announcement on Saturday, Italy's state broadcaster RAI made the news official: "RAI, in thanking the winner of the 75th edition of the Sanremo Festival and wishing Olly a long and brilliant career as a musician, congratulates Lucio Corsi who has agreed to represent our country at the 69th edition of ESC."

Corsi, who said he was "very happy" to be going to Eurovision, will perform his Sanremo hit Volevo essere un duro at the competition in Switzerland which see 37 nations take part.

Italian television channel RAI 2 will broadcast the two semi-finals on 13 and 15 May, with the Grand Final in which Corsi will perform to be aired on 17 May by RAI 1, Raiplay and RAI Radio2y.

Born in the Maremma region of the central Tuscany region, Corsi is known for his blend of glam rock, surreal lyrics and fairy-tale themes.

The upcoming Eurovision in Basel will be the 50th edition in which Italy will compete, however Corsi's entry will in fact be Italy's 52nd Eurovision song.

In 1956 each country brought two songs to the competition, RAI notes, along with the song Fai rumore by Diodato, the Italian song ready for the Eurovision in Rotterdam 2020 which was cancelled due to covid.

News that Corsi will represent Italy in the song contest comes amid a controversy over Estonia's Eurovision entry Espresso Macchiato, by rapper Tommy Cash, which critics say is offensive and contains harmful stereotypes.