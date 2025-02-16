5.2 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 16 February 2025
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Temple Pre 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Olly wins Italy’s Sanremo song contest
News Lifestyle

Olly wins Italy’s Sanremo song contest

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Olly declared winner of Sanremo 2025.

Italian singer Olly has won the 2025 edition of the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's biggest song contest, with his song Balorda Nostalgia.

Olly, 23, was declared the winner of the famed festival late on Saturday night, coming ahead of Lucio Corsi in second place, Brunori Sas in third, Fedez in fourth and Simone Cristicchi in fifth.

There were 29 acts competing to win this year's Sanremo, the 75th edition of the festival, which was presented by Carlo Conti.

Olly's triumph at the 75th edition of Sanremo comes after singer Angelina Mango won the coveted title last year with her song La Noia.

Born in the northern Italian city of Genoa in 2001, Olly competed in Sanremo two years ago with the song Polvere.

As per tradition the winner of Sanremo will be given the chance to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Basel on 17 May, with a decision set to be announced on Sunday.

6 Nations 2025
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Carnevale in Italy: Battle of Oranges in Ivrea

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Where to find Saint Valentine's skull in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's most romantic places

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Venice dedicates Carnevale 2025 to Casanova

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

FAO Schwarz toy store to open in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Pope Francis sends message of peace to Italy's Sanremo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sanremo’s Music Festival: Italy’s most famous song contest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Best things to do in Rome in February 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -