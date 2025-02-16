Olly wins Italy’s Sanremo song contest

Olly declared winner of Sanremo 2025.

Italian singer Olly has won the 2025 edition of the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's biggest song contest, with his song Balorda Nostalgia.

Olly, 23, was declared the winner of the famed festival late on Saturday night, coming ahead of Lucio Corsi in second place, Brunori Sas in third, Fedez in fourth and Simone Cristicchi in fifth.

There were 29 acts competing to win this year's Sanremo, the 75th edition of the festival, which was presented by Carlo Conti.

Olly's triumph at the 75th edition of Sanremo comes after singer Angelina Mango won the coveted title last year with her song La Noia.

Born in the northern Italian city of Genoa in 2001, Olly competed in Sanremo two years ago with the song Polvere.

As per tradition the winner of Sanremo will be given the chance to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Basel on 17 May, with a decision set to be announced on Sunday.