Angelina Mango wins Italy’s Sanremo song contest

Angelina Mango declared winner of Sanremo 2024.

Italian singer Angelina Mango won the 2024 edition of the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's biggest song contest, with her song La Noia.

Mango, 22, was declared the winner of the famed festival on Saturday night, coming ahead of Geolier in second place, Annalisa in third, Ghali in fourth and Irama in fifth.

Mango's triumph at the 74th edition of Sanremo is the first time that a woman won the annual showbiz event in 10 years, after Arisa's victory in 2014 with Controvento.

Daughter of the singer-songwriter Giuseppe Mango, known simply as Mango, and Laura Valente, former singer of pop group Matia Bazar, Angelina grew up in Lagonegro in Italy's southern region of Basilicata.

As per tradition the winner of Sanremo will be given the chance to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmö on 11 May, with a decision to be announced on Sunday afternoon.

Photo Sanremo - RAI