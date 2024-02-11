11 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 11 February 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Angelina Mango wins Italy’s Sanremo song contest
News Lifestyle

Angelina Mango wins Italy’s Sanremo song contest

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Angelina Mango declared winner of Sanremo 2024.

Italian singer Angelina Mango won the 2024 edition of the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's biggest song contest, with her song La Noia.

Mango, 22, was declared the winner of the famed festival on Saturday night, coming ahead of Geolier in second place, Annalisa in third, Ghali in fourth and Irama in fifth.

Mango's triumph at the 74th edition of Sanremo is the first time that a woman won the annual showbiz event in 10 years, after Arisa's victory in 2014 with Controvento.

Daughter of the singer-songwriter Giuseppe Mango, known simply as Mango, and Laura Valente, former singer of pop group Matia Bazar, Angelina grew up in Lagonegro in Italy's southern region of Basilicata.

As per tradition the winner of Sanremo will be given the chance to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmö on 11 May, with a decision to be announced on Sunday afternoon.

Photo Sanremo - RAI

FiR 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Sanremo: Fake bomb alert at Italy's top song contest party

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Garbatella: A short history of Rome's garden quarter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sanremo Music Festival: Italy’s most famous song contest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Carnevale: Italy's treats for carnival season

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

John Travolta to be guest at Italy's Sanremo Music Festival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Top things to do in Rome in February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Prince Harry’s Spare is Italy’s best selling book in 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italian tennis champion Sinner says no to Sanremo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -