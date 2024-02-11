Rome jogger mauled to death by Rottweiler dogs

Dogs may have escaped from nearby house.

A man out jogging near woods north of Rome was mauled to death by several Rottweiler dogs on Sunday morning, according to Italian news reports.

The incident took place in Manziana, a town located about 40 kilometres northwest of Rome, news agency ANSA reports.

The middle-aged man, as yet unidentified, was found lifeless at around 08.30 on Sunday with severe injuries to his face and upper limbs.

It is believed that the dogs, perhaps three, escaped from a nearby house, reports state broadcaster RAI News.

Police, veterinarians and dog catchers equipped with tranquiliser guns are reportedly at the scene.