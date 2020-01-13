Blessing of the animals ceremony in Rome

Annual tradition takes place in Vatican and across Italy.

Italy celebrates the feast day of St Anthony Abbot, the patron saint and protector of animals, on Friday 17 January 2020.

Each year an open air stable is assembled by the Italian Association of Livestock Farmers (AIA) at Piazza Pio XII in front of St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

This traditional exhibition of animals, which includes horses, cows, sheep, goats and hens, as well as dogs, takes place from 09.00 until about 14.00 and is open to all.

At 10.30 a Mass will be celebrated for the farmers and their families by the Archpriest of St Peter’s, Cardinal Angelo Comastri, who later imparts a blessing on the animals present.

Photo Adnkronos

At midday a procession of horses belonging to the Italian police goes from Largo Giovanni XXIII to Piazza Pio XII, along Via della Conciliazione.

In addition to animals and farmers, St Anthony Abbot is the patron saint of basket weavers and grave diggers, and is believed to protect against skin diseases, especially shingles. The saint, who died in Egypt in 356, has always enjoyed a widespread following among Italy’s agricultural communities.

According to an ancient legend from the Veneto in northern Italy, on the night of 17 January animals acquired the ability to speak. On this night each year, it is said that people were kept away from stables because to hear the animals talk was considered a bad omen.

