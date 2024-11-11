Rome stages dog parade in bid to rehome rescue dogs

Rome promotes adoption of dogs from kennels with special red-carpet event.

Rome's city-run kennels staged a dog parade on Sunday as part of efforts to give shelter dogs a day out and increase their chances of finding a forever home.

Hundreds of people showed up to offer their support to the event, titled Il canile va in città (The kennel goes to town), held at Parco Schuster in the San Paolo district.

Rome's guarantor for animals, Patrizia Prestipino, who is responsible for raising awareness for animal protection, said the event was a success and that five dogs had been picked for adoption.

"We had no doubts" - Prestipino said - "because when you present dogs that spend their lives locked in cages you can only have a response of affection and love".

In addition to the five dogs finding new homes, veterinary authorities carried out 35 free microchippings at the event.

Prestipino emphasised that "the really important thing" however was the large crowd who turned up to applaud the dogs "who paraded on the red carpet like real stars."

Prestipino said the goal is to promote "responsible adoptions" of dogs housed in city shelters, stressing: "It is never too early or too late to open your heart to the wonderful experience of adopting an animal".

The city says the initiative will be repeated at regular intervals, with the next one set to take place before Christmas.

Photos Roma Capitale.