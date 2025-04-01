Scottish tourist Grant Paterson dies after explosion in Rome B&B

Rome blast left tourist gravely injured.

Grant Paterson, the Scottish tourist who suffered horrific burns following an explosion at a holiday apartment in Rome more than week ago, died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old tourist had been alone in the B&B accommodation in the Monteverde area when it was destroyed in a blast caused by a suspected gas leak on 24 March.

Firefighters extracted Paterson alive from the rubble and he was rushed to Rome's Sant'Eugenio hospital with burns to 75 per cent of his body.

Paterson, who was from East Kilbride in Lanarkshire and worked for Scottish ferry company CalMac, had been holidaying in Rome on a solo trip.

An investigation into the cause of the blast, ordered by Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri, is ongoing.