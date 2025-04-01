14.9 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 01 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Scottish tourist Grant Paterson dies after explosion in Rome B&B
News English news in Italy

Scottish tourist Grant Paterson dies after explosion in Rome B&B

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome blast left tourist gravely injured.

Grant Paterson, the Scottish tourist who suffered horrific burns following an explosion at a holiday apartment in Rome more than week ago, died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old tourist had been alone in the B&B accommodation in the Monteverde area when it was destroyed in a blast caused by a suspected gas leak on 24 March.

Firefighters extracted Paterson alive from the rubble and he was rushed to Rome's Sant'Eugenio hospital with burns to 75 per cent of his body.

Paterson, who was from East Kilbride in Lanarkshire and worked for Scottish ferry company CalMac, had been holidaying in Rome on a solo trip.

An investigation into the cause of the blast, ordered by Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri, is ongoing.

Marymount - International School Rome
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Musk blames Rome Tesla showroom fire on 'terrorism'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Tesla dealership in Rome goes up in flames

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Tourist dies after Spanish Steps fall in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

King Charles drops Vatican visit due to Pope Francis' health

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Scottish tourist left seriously injured in Rome B&B explosion

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit Italy from 7-10 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks Italian Unity Day on 17 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy's Foggia struck by 4.7 magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -