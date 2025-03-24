17.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 24 March 2025
Italy's news in English
RCI 1920 x 116
RCI 1920 x 116
RCI 1920 x 116
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Scottish tourist left seriously injured in Rome B&B explosion
News English news in Italy

Scottish tourist left seriously injured in Rome B&B explosion

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Nobody else injured in the Rome blast.

A Scottish tourist was left with horrific burns on Sunday after the B&B apartment in which he was staying in Rome was destroyed in an explosion caused by a suspected gas leak.

The man, identified by Italian media as 54-year-old Grant Paterson, was staying in the two-storey building in the Monteverde district of the capital.

The incident occurred at around 09.00 on Sunday morning at the intersection between Via Vitellia and Via Pio Foà near the Villa Pamphilj park.

Firefighters extracted him alive from the rubble and he was rushed to the S. Eugenio hospital with burns to 70 per cent of his body.

There was nobody else injured in the incident which reduced the building to a pile of rubble and damaged several cars.

Eye-witnesses spoke of hearing an explosion "like a bomb" before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri visited the site and said a full investigation would be carried out to clarify the cause of the blast.

Italian writer Roberto Saviano, who has been under police protection since 2006 after his book Gommorah exposed the dealings of the Neapolitan Camorra, lived at the same address until a few days ago.

In a post on Instagram, Saviano thanked everyone for their concerns and said he hoped that Paterson will recover soon, adding: "How heartbreaking to see a place where I loved to live in ruins."

In a Facebook post after his arrival in Rome, a few days before the blast, Paterson wrote: "This should be a good week.....if I don't get killed in some ungodly way..."

Photo Vigili del Fuoco

RCI 724 x 450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit Italy from 7-10 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks Italian Unity Day on 17 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy's Foggia struck by 4.7 magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Wanted in Rome marks 40 years of Italy news

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy faces national general strike on 8 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

How Italy is marking International Women's Day on 8 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy firefighters pull woman out alive from rubble after 24 hours

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy Editorials

Is Italy Racist?

Margaret Kovick Margaret Kovick -