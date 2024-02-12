Italy faces nationwide train strike on Monday 12 February

Italy's railway workers stage eight-hour strike.

Italy faces a nationwide strike by railway workers on Monday 12 February, from 09.00 to 17.00, with major disruption expected to train services across the country.

The eight-hour strike will affect Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord services and will also involve rail freight transport workers and technicians employed by railway infrastructure manager Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI).

The industrial action is not expected to have a major impact on long-distance services operated by Trenitalia which says that Frecciarossa and Intercity trains should operate as normal.

However Trenitalia on its website warned of possible changes to train timetables before and after the strike as well as the prospect of delays or cancellations of regional rail services.

Private long-distance operator Italo also warns of possible inconveniences and delays, and has published a list of guaranteed trains on its website.

The nationwide strike has been called by Italian trade unions trade unions CUB and USB in protest over a range of issues including the renewal of contracts and safety in the workplace.

