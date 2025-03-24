Italy faces national train strike on 6 May

Train strike set to affect rail services across Italy.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on Tuesday 6 May due to a national eight-hour strike by railway workers, trade unions said on Friday.

The strike has been called by the Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti unions to demand the renewal of a national collective labour agreement in the rail sector, which expired on 31 December 2023.

"There are still considerable distances to reach a contract adequate to our requests", unions said in a joint statement, despite making some "progress" during 16 months of talks with the government.

Unions say they are calling for "concrete and rapid answers to end the dispute", which centres on issues such as working hours and pay, "otherwise the strike action will continue”.

The nationwide walkout is set to impact regional and long-distance services, however minimum train services will be guaranteed.

The strike action will not affect local public transport services. More details are expected to be announced nearer the time.

We update our news of transport strikes in Italy regularly. For official information about public transport strikes in Italy check the transport ministry website.