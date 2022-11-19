14.6 C
  3. Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog
News Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Traffic restrictions on five Sundays to combat air pollution in Rome.

Rome has banned motorists from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 20 November from 07.30 to 12.30 and from 16.30 until 20.30.

The traffic restrictions, ordered by Rome mayor Roberto Gaultieri, are part of five car-free Sundays scheduled on 20 November, 4 December, 8 January, 5 February and 26 March 2023.

Known as domeniche ecologiche (Ecological Sundays), the traffic restrictions are designed to curb air pollution in the capital.

There are a number of exemptions to the traffic ban including less-polluting vehicles, electric cars and people travelling for essential medical treatment.

For full details see city website. Photo credit: Sun_Shine / Shutterstock.com.

