News Transport

Rome exempts classic and vintage cars from traffic restrictions

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome allows historic automobiles to circulate following court rulings.

Rome has introduced new ZTL (limited traffic zone) restrictions within the city's green belt, limiting the circulation of more polluting vehicles in an effort to reduce smog.

The regulations, in force until 31 October 2025, restrict the use of older automobiles such as gasoline-powered vehicles up to Euro 2 and diesel-powered vehicles up to Euro 3, as well as motorbikes powered by gasoline and diesel up to Euro 1.

Vintage and classic automobiles will not be subject to these traffic limitations, however, thanks to recent court rulings following an appeal by the Automotoclub Storico Italiano (ASI).

The exemption refers to "vehicles of historical and collector interest", as recognised by the Highway Code, and "mopeds over 30 years old with a certificate of historical relevance".

In a statement, ASI president Alberto Scuro welcomed the decision, noting that "certified historic vehicles make up only 0.29 per cent of all vehicles on Rome's roads, but their use must continue to be maintained in order to guarantee appropriate preservation."

Scuro said that the heritage of vintage cars should be protected and that the vehicles should be used for "cultural and recreational purposes, to give life to that slow tourism that is so important for promoting our country."

