Remembrance Day ceremony in Rome

Remembrance Day 2023 to be marked at Rome War Cemetery.

A Remembrance Day service will be held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in the Testaccio area of Rome on Friday 10 November at 10.45.

The service, open to all, will be attended by ambassadors, diplomats and military personnel from numerous nations including the Commonwealth and African countries.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the first world war to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

Poppies will be available to purchase on site, with all proceeds going to The Royal British Legion.

Those wishing to attend are requested to arrive at 10.30 and sign the visitors’ book at the cemetery entrance.

This year's service comes a week after Pope Francis visited the cemetery on All Souls' Day to celebrate Mass in commemoration of all those who died.

There are a number of Commonwealth war graves in Italy - notably in Rome, Anzio and Monte Cassino - all of which are administered by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The Rome War Cemetery was the work of architect Louis de Soissons, who designed about 50 war cemeteries throughout Italy and Greece, and it contains the graves of 426 Commonwealth service people.

Photo courtesy British Embassy in Italy