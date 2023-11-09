18 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 09 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
AOSR H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Remembrance Day ceremony in Rome
News English news in Italy

Remembrance Day ceremony in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Remembrance Day 2023 to be marked at Rome War Cemetery.

A Remembrance Day service will be held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in the Testaccio area of Rome on Friday 10 November at 10.45.

The service, open to all, will be attended by ambassadors, diplomats and military personnel from numerous nations including the Commonwealth and African countries.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the first world war to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

Poppies will be available to purchase on site, with all proceeds going to The Royal British Legion.

Those wishing to attend are requested to arrive at 10.30 and sign the visitors’ book at the cemetery entrance.

This year's service comes a week after Pope Francis visited the cemetery on All Souls' Day to celebrate Mass in commemoration of all those who died.

There are a number of Commonwealth war graves in Italy - notably in Rome, Anzio and Monte Cassino - all of which are administered by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The Rome War Cemetery was the work of architect Louis de Soissons, who designed about 50 war cemeteries throughout Italy and Greece, and it contains the graves of 426 Commonwealth service people.

Photo courtesy British Embassy in Italy

General Info

Address Via Nicola Zabaglia, 50, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Remembrance Day ceremony in Rome

Via Nicola Zabaglia, 50, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

AOSR H2 724 x 450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy set to make 4 November a public holiday once again

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day on 4 November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Three dead in Tuscany floods as Storm Ciaran batters Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Holocaust memorial cobblestones vandalised in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Pregnant woman hit by falling dog in Rome street

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome votes to grant honorary citizenship to Julian Assange

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy makes final push for Rome's Expo 2030 bid

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy Editorials

Is Italy Racist?

Margaret Kovick Margaret Kovick -