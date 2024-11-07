18.6 C
News Transport

Rome reopens Furio Camillo subway station

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome completes works ahead of Jubilee Year 2025.

Rome reopened the Furio Camillo subway station on the Metro A line on Thursday following a three-month closure to replace its escalator systems ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

The renovation project was originally scheduled for next year but was brought forward in order to complete it in time for Jubilee Year when more than 30 million visitors are set to arrive in Rome.

Furio Camillo is one of several metro stations in Rome to get a makeover in recent months as the capital's public transport network undergoes a major upgrade ahead of the Giubileo.

The entire Metro A line continues to close early for maintenance works, at 21.00 from Sunday until Thursday. On these days the subway route is served with extra buses after 21.00. Metro A stays open until 01.30 on Friday and Saturday nights.

Meanwhile Rome's tram lines have largely been replaced with buses to facilitate a major redevelopment of the Porta Maggiore tram depot ahead of Jubilee Year.

Works are scheduled to conclude in early December when the entire tram network will resume normal service.

Photo credit: RVillalon / Shutterstock.com.

