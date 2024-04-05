Rome closes Metro A early for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

Three subway stations to shut for revamp.

Rome is closing the entire Metro A line early from 8 April until 5 December to complete maintenance works on the subway ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

The city confirmed the move on Thursday after posters appeared along the Metro A with the message: "We apologise for the inconvenience, but it will be better afterwards".

For the duration of the works, Metro A will close at 21.00 from Sunday to Thursday, with the subway route being served overground by shuttle buses.

On Friday and Saturday nights the subway will remain open until the normal time of 01.30.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said the works to replace the subway tracks, which are 30 years old, are "necessary to address the significant increase in demand for public transport" expected during the Jubilee Year.

In addition to the maintenance project on the subway line, two Metro A stations - Ottaviano and Spagna - will close to undergo major restyling works.

Rendering of new look Spagna station

The Vittorio Emanuele station, serving Piazza Vittorio, will also close from 8 April until 30 June to allow for works to be carried out on the station's four escalator systems.

The central Spagna station at the Spanish Steps will close from 15 July to 3 October while the Ottaviano station, serving the Vatican, is set to close from 22 July to 9 September.

This means that during the works trains will pass through the stations without stopping.

The Cipro Metro A station, serving the Vatican Museums, will also undergo renovation works during the summer but will remain open to commuters and tourists.

In July 2022, the entire Metro A line closed early for a year and a half, reopening last December, in order to carry out maintenance works and replace rail tracks.

However the job was not completed and Gualtieri warned at the time that further closures would be expected in spring 2024 to finish the works on the last Ottaviano-Battistini stretch of the line.

The new Metro A project is among a slew of public works underway as the capital prepares for Jubilee 2025 when Rome expects a surge of pilgrims and tourists.

Another significant public transport project affecting Rome commuters will see the city take all trams out of circulation from May to October to allow for the redevelopment of the Porta Maggiore tram depot.