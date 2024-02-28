Rome trams out of action from May to October

Rome's trams to halt for Jubilee 2025 works.

Rome will take all trams out of circulation from May to October to allow for the redevelopment of the Porta Maggiore tram depot as the city prepares for Jubilee Year 2025.

The trams will be substituted by buses for the duration of the works, the city's transport councillor Eugenio Patanè confirmed, adding that all six tram lines will be in operation in time for the Jubilee when Rome expects a surge of pilgrims and tourists.

Patanè also said that during the restyling works at Porta Maggiore the city will continue to upgrade its tram infrastructure as part of an ongoing maintenance work on the network, with new trams set to arrive next year.

In recent days the number 8 tram returned to service while the 3 and 19 lines partly resumed service, substituted by buses on part of their routes.

Earlier this month Patanè announced the upcoming closure of two of Rome's busiest subway stations on the Metro A line for Jubilee renovation works.

The central Spagna station at the Spanish Steps will close for 80 days while the Ottaviano station, serving the Vatican, is set to close for 50 days.

Exact details have yet to be released however the works are expected to take place between the spring and the summer, with trains passing through Spagna and Ottaviano without stopping.

Rome is also set to close the Ottaviano-Battistini section of the Metro A line early, at 21.00, on weekdays during the summer.

Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri recently pledged that the slew of Jubilee projects currently underway in the Italian capital will "change the face" of the city.

Photo credit: rarrarorro / Shutterstock.com.