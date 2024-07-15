Italy faces public transport strike on Thursday 18 July

Strike to affect local transport services in cities across Italy.

Commuters face disruption to public transport services in cities across Italy, including Rome, due to a national four-hour strike on Thursday 18 July.

The industrial action has been called by various trade unions and will impact local bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike will affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 12.30.

In Milan the strike is set to disrupt ATM transport services from 08.45 to 12.45 while in Naples the strike action is scheduled from 11.30 until 15.30, according to the ANM website.

The reasons for the strike include demands for pay increases and calls for improved safety in the workplace.

