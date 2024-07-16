25 C
News Politics

Italy's politicians and singers battle it out in charity football match

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy to broadcast Partita del Cuore on Wednesday.

Italian politicians and singers will meet in a charity football match on Tuesday night in L'Aquila, the central Abruzzo city devastated by an earthquake 15 years ago.

Funds raised from the 33rd edition of the annual Partita del Cuore will go towards new facilities at the Bambino Gesù children's hospital in Rome and the Ospedale San Salvatore in L'Aquila.

There will be big names from both sides when the teams take to the pitch at the Gran Sasso stadium in L'Aquila in a match scheduled for broadcast on RAI 1 on Wednesday at 21.30.

Senate president Ignazio La Russa and former president of the chamber of deputies Pier Ferdinando Casini - both of whom played in a memorable Partita del Cuore in 1996 - will act as coaches for the politicians' team whose line-up includes finance minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, former premiers Giuseppe Conte and Matteo Renzi, and Partito Democratico leader Elly Schlein.

All eyes will be on Verona mayor and former Italy international footballer Damiano Tommasi, while the captain of the politician's team is the president of the lower house Lorenzo Fontana.

Meanwhile the singers will be led by captain Enrico Ruggeri whose squad includes Rocco Hunt, Il Tre, Rkomi, Leo Gassmann, Dolcenera, Moreno il Biondo, Serena Brancale, Petit, Bugo, LDA, Maninni, Pier Paolo Pretelli, Mida, Bnkr44, Ubaldo Pantani, Moreno Donadoni and Aka 7even.

The Partita del Cuore will also feature live music by singers including Rita Pavone and Al Bano.

Photo RAI
