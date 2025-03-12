Italy faces 24 hour train strike on 18-19 March

Mid-week train strike to affect rail services across Italy.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on 18-19 March due to a national 24-hour strike by railway workers.

The nationwide strike, called by the USB trade union, is scheduled from 21.00 on Tuesday 18 March until the same time on Wednesday 19 March.

The strike is set to impact regional and long-distance services operated by national rail provider Trenitalia and private rail company Italo, however minimum train services are guaranteed during busy rush-hour periods, from 06.00 to 09.00 and 18.00 to 21.00.

The walkout is also expected to disrupt Trenord services in the northern Lombardia region around Milan as well as rail connections to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport

The strike was originally scheduled over the weekend of 22-23 February but was called off by the USB union amid a row with Italy’s strike watchdog.

A separate eight-hour strike on 19 March, called by the UGL Ferrovieri, FAST-Confsal and ORSA Trasporti trade unions, will see railway workers walk out from 09.01 to 16.59.

The strike action will not affect local public services.

We update our news of strikes in Italy regularly. For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.