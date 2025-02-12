13.3 C
News Transport

Rome bus strike on Thursday night

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Unions highlight safety risk for bus drivers.

Rome bus drivers are to hold a four-hour strike on the evening of Thursday 13 February in protest over recent incidents of stones being thrown at buses.

The strike is scheduled from 20.00 until midnight and will affect 39 bus routes operated by Rome's public transport provider ATAC out of the Magliana depot in the south-west area of the city.

The walkout, called by the Usb Lavoro Privato and Orsa Tpl trade unions, is to demand greater protection for bus drivers and those who travel by public transport.

In a statement, ATAC said the strike concerns exclusively 39 bus routes and will not affect the rest of the city's public transport network, including night buses.

Photo credit: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com.

