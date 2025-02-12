Pope Francis sends message of peace to Italy's Sanremo

Pontiff hails music as an instrument of peace.

Pope Francis on Tuesday night became the first pontiff to appear on Sanremo, Italy's premier music festival, in a video message recorded at his residence in the Vatican.

"Music is beauty, music is an instrument of peace. It is a language that all peoples speak in different ways, reaching everyone’s heart" - the pope said - "Music can help people live together."

During his surprise appearance at Teatro Ariston, the pontiff praised the ability of music to promote harmony, and addressed the plight of children affected by war.

"So many children cannot sing life, they cry and suffer because of the many injustices in the world, because of many wars, because of situations of conflict" - Francis said - "Wars destroy children. Let us never forget that war is always a defeat."

"This is what I want most, to see those who have hated each other shake hands, hug each other and say with life, music and song: peace is possible!" - the pontiff concluded - "Today you are doing it and you are saying it through music."

The pope's message received a standing ovation from the audience at Teatro Ariston where the 75th Sanremo Music Festival is underway every night until Saturday.

The pontiff is no stranger to Italian television, appearing several times on the popular chatshow Che Tempo Che Fa, as recently as last month.