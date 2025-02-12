9.6 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 12 February 2025
Italy's news in English
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy's Tuscany region approves assisted suicide law
News English news in Italy

Italy's Tuscany region approves assisted suicide law

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Tuscan region approves right-to-die law in absence of national legislation.

Tuscany approved a law granting access to medically assisted suicide, becoming the first region in Italy to regulate euthanasia, following a vote by the regional council on Tuesday.

Euthanasia was effectively legalised in Italy in 2019 by the constitutional court which has repeatedly called on parliament to define how it should be regulated.

However politicians have avoided the deeply divisive issue and there remains no legal framework at a national level to regulate assisted suicide.

Tuscany's regional council passed the proposal with 27 votes in favour and 13 against, with the center-left majority that supports president Eugenio Giani decisive for its approval.

Giani's Partito Democratico has 23 seats out of 41 on the council, while the centrist Italia Viva and populist Moviemento 5 Stelle, which have two seats each, also said they were in favour of regulating assisted dying in the region.

Regional councillors of the three right-wing parties that make up the coalition government - Fratelli d’Italia, Lega and Forza Italia - voted against the move.

The bill, proposed by the Luca Coscioni right-to-die association, defines how assisted suicide requests should be handled by the regional health service, with a medical panel tasked with evaluating individual requests within specific time frames.

In 2019 Italy's constitutional court ruled that it is not always a crime to help someone in “intolerable suffering” to die, under certain conditions, including if the patient is being kept alive by life-sustaining treatment, suffering from an irreversible illness, and enduring suffering that the patient deems intolerable.

However in 2022 the constitutional court rejected a petition calling for a referendum to decriminalise euthanasia, after right-to-die activists had secured more than 1.2 million signatures in a petition.

 

6 Nations 2025
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
St Georges Open Day

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit Italy and the Vatican in April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rovagnati heir among three killed in Italy helicopter crash

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome unveils mural of Holocaust survivors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy police rescue newborn baby snatched from hospital

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Musk effigy hung upside down in Milan amid fascist salute row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy court indicts 8 over fascist salutes and swastika at Rome funeral

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks anniversary of Costa Concordia disaster

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy police investigate fascist salutes at Rome rally

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -