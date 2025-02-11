Senzatomica: A Call for a Nuclear-Free World

A free exhibition advocating for the abolition of nuclear weapons is currently taking place at the Cloister of Santa Maria Novella in Florence from January 31st to March 23rd. Titled Senzatomica: Transforming the Human Spirit for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons, the exhibition seeks to educate and raise awareness about the catastrophic consequences of nuclear arms. It emphasizes the significance of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and calls for Italy to ratify the agreement.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

The TPNW was adopted by the United Nations on July 7, 2017, representing a landmark step in global disarmament efforts. The treaty officially came into effect on January 22, 2021, after being ratified by 50 countries, making nuclear weapons illegal under international law. However, nuclear-armed states and NATO members, including Italy, have refused to sign, maintaining that nuclear deterrence remains necessary for global security. While the treaty does not eliminate nuclear weapons immediately, it has increased global pressure on governments to take a firm stance—raising the question of whether security can truly justify the risk of total destruction.

A Timely Exhibition

The exhibition comes at a crucial moment. Though nuclear weapons may seem like relics of the Cold War, their continued existence poses an ongoing threat. Amid rising global tensions, discussions around nuclear disarmament have become more pressing than ever. Senzatomica adopts a human-centered approach, challenging the rationale behind nuclear deterrence by presenting historical evidence of the devastating impact of nuclear weapons on civilian populations.

Visitors move through five thematic sections, each designed to confront and dismantle the logic that sustains nuclear weapon policies:

The Atrium introduces first-hand testimonies from hibakusha —survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings —offering a deeply personal perspective on nuclear devastation.

introduces first-hand testimonies from —survivors of the —offering a deeply personal perspective on nuclear devastation. The Atmosphere of Memory reconstructs the development of nuclear weapons and their destructive consequences, featuring an immersive virtual reality experience that places visitors within historical events.

reconstructs the development of nuclear weapons and their destructive consequences, featuring an that places visitors within historical events. The Library of Voices examines the dangers of nuclear arms for both people and the environment , shifting the focus to the role of civil society in shaping international policies. Activists’ contributions to the adoption of the TPNW are highlighted.

examines the dangers of nuclear arms for both , shifting the focus to the role of in shaping international policies. Activists’ contributions to the are highlighted. The People’s Table encourages reflection on individual responsibility in advocating for nuclear disarmament . Schools and universities are invited to host workshops , fostering discussions on the real-world consequences of nuclear policies.

encourages reflection on individual responsibility in advocating for . Schools and universities are invited to , fostering discussions on the real-world consequences of nuclear policies. The Tunnel of Intention, the final section, invites visitors to commit to the cause—whether through education, activism, or raising awareness.

Accessible to All

For those unable to attend the full exhibition, a Compact Version is available. This condensed edition consists of 16 roll-ups and a video area featuring hibakusha testimonies, ensuring accessibility in smaller venues while maintaining the exhibition’s powerful message.

The exhibition is free and open to all, with guided tours available for schools and the public. More than just an informative exhibit, Senzatomica serves as a call to action. As Italy continues to debate its stance on nuclear disarmament, the question remains: will the nation take a definitive step toward a nuclear-free future?