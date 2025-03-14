19 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 14 March 2025
Italy's news in English
  Home
  News
  Florence on red alert as floods hit Italy's Tuscany region
News Florence local English news

Florence on red alert as floods hit Italy's Tuscany region

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Floods hit Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna regions of Italy.

Florence faced a red weather warning on Friday as torrential rain caused several rivers in the Italian regions of Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna to break their banks.

Schools and parks have been closed in Florence and elsewhere in Tuscany as a precautionary measure as the Arno river reached alert levels in the Tuscan capital.

The Mugello area to the north of Florence has been particularly affected, with the Rimaggio river overflowing its banks and leading to severe flooding in Sesto Fiorentino.

"Tuscany's entire regional civil protection, rescue and health emergency system is in a state of maximum alert", the region's governor Eugenio Giani said on Friday as the red alert was extended to the provinces of Florence, Prato, Pistoia and Pisa.

A red alert was also in place on Friday in Bologna and other parts of the Emilia-Romagna region, to the north-east of Tuscany, with several rivers there exceeding alert levels.

Schools were closed on Friday in Bologna where ground-floor and basement apartments were evacuated in certain areas of the city.

People in regions affected by the flooding have been advised to follow official updates from local authorities and to exercise extreme caution.

