News

Italy's Foggia struck by 4.7 magnitude earthquake

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Earthquake also felt in Basilicata, Molise and Abruzzo.

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Foggia province in Italy's southern Puglia region on the evening of Friday 14 March.

The earthquake occurred in the sea off the Gargano coast at 20.37 at a depth of 1.4 km, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said in a statement.

The quake, which was felt distinctly in Puglia's capital Bari as well as in neighbouring regions of Basilicata, Molise and Abruzzo, was followed by a series of lesser aftershocks.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property, however the seismic activity led to the stopping of trains stopped on the Bari-Pescara railway line.

Another strong earthquake occurred in southern Italy on Wednesday night when Campi Flegrei near Naples was shaken by a 4.4-magnitude quake, among the strongest tremors in the area in the last 40 years.

