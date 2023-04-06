15.7 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 06 April 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Scoppio del Carro: Florence's explosive Easter tradition
News Culture

Scoppio del Carro: Florence's explosive Easter tradition

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Florence celebrates Easter with spectacular fireworks display.

Florence marks Easter Sunday morning with a centuries-old tradition called the Scoppio del Carro, or the Explosion of the Cart, which attracts large crowds every year.

The ritual is believed to date back to the First Crusade in 1099 when, according to legend, the Florentine Pazzino de' Pazzi was the first man to scale the walls of Jerusalem.

His bravery was rewarded by Crusade leader Godfrey of Bouillon with three pieces of stone from the Holy Sepulchre which were duly taken home to Florence.

The stone relics were first housed in Palazzo Pazzi before being moved eventually to the church of SS Apostoli where they remain today.

In the 12th century the custom began of using the stones to spark the Paschal fire, on the eve of Easter Sunday, with the blessed flames brought around the city in a cart.

Scoppio del Carro. Photo credit: GIACOMO MORINI / Shutterstock.com

 

Over the centuries the wagon used to carry the flames was embellished with decorations and in the late 15th century the gun powder tradition began.

The tower-like "brindellone" chariot used today dates to the 17th century and was designed by the architect and pyrotechnic magician Bernardo Buontalenti.

The historic ceremony begins when a team of white oxen adorned with garlands of flowers pull the elaborate wagon from the church of SS Apostoli to the Cathedral of S. Maria del Fiore.

Escorted by soldiers, drummers and flag-throwers in mediaeval costumes, the cart is loaded with fireworks and the so-called "colombina" mechanical dove linked to the high altar inside the cathedral with a wire.

At the singing of Gloria in excelsis Deo during Easter Sunday Mass, the archbishop of Florence lights a fuse on the colombina which speeds through the church to ignite the cart outside, delighting the crowds with a spectacular, noisy pyrotechnic display as the bells ring out in Giotto's Campanile.

This year the spectacle is scheduled to take place at 11.00 on Easter Sunday, 9 April 2023.

Cover photo: Pecold / Shutterstock.com

 

 

Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

In Italy, the Dante Train traces poet’s journey from Florence to Ravenna

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums open over Easter holiday weekend

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome home of Italian Futurist artist Giacomo Balla reopens to public

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Agrigento crowned Italy's Capital of Culture 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Florence mayor defends US principal ousted over David statue controversy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome celebrates 100 years of cinema icon Mario Brega

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -

Florida school principal fired for showing students Michelangelo's David

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -