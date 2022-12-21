Christmas in Florence: Best Things To Do

What to See and Do in Florence over the 2022 Christmas season.

Christmas is a magical time of year in Florence and it makes a perfect day trip from Rome. Here is a quick guide to the festive season in the Tuscan capital.

Christmas begins in Florence officially on 8 December when the lights on the city's Christmas tree are switched on in the heart of the historic centre.

The tree and Nativity scene can be found in front of the Cathedral of S. Maria del Fiore, against the stunning backdrop of Piazza del Dumo, until 8 January 2023.

Florence museums

The Uffizi Galleries (Uffizi, Pitti Palace and Boboli Gardens) will be closed on Christmas Day but open on Monday 26 December 2022 and Monday 2 January 2023.

On New Year's Day the Uffizi will be open from 10.45 to 18.45 and the Boboli Gardens from 11.00 to 16.30, with free admission.

Uffizi Galleries in Florence

The Galleria dell'Accademia will be open exceptionally on 26 December, 1 and 2 January and on 6 January, on the feast of the Epiphany. The opening hours will be, as usual, from 08.15 to 18.50 (last admission 18.20).



Christmas lights in Florence

Christmas lights in Florence. Photo credit: Dan74 / Shutterstock.com.

The streets in the centre of Florence are festooned with beautiful, creative street lights, from Via de' Tornabuoni to Via Gioberti and Piazza della Repubblica.



Green Line Firenze

The city's Green Line festival illuminates monuments and landmarks such as Ponte Vecchio with spectacular lights shows, projections and video-mapping every night until 8 January.



Religious services

Duomo in Florence

St Mark’s English Church celebrates Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve at 23.00 and Christmas Day Mass at 10.30 on 25 December. At the Cathedral of Florence (Duomo), there is Christmas Eve Mass in English at 17.00 as well as the traditional Midnight Mass celebrated in Italian by the Cardinal Archbishop (at midnight), with Christmas Day Mass at 09.00, 10.30 and midday.



Getting to Florence from Rome

There are regular train services between Rome and Florence, for information see Trenitalia website.

Cover photo credit: Dan74 / Shutterstock.com.