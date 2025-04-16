Rome unveils new cycle path between Circus Maximus and Colosseum

Radical new look for Via di San Gregorio as GRAB project moves up a gear.

Rome has completed a large new pedestrian path and cycle lane along Via di San Gregorio, the street between the Colosseum and the Circus Maximus.

Municipal workers on Wednesday were busy planting the extensive new flowerbeds along the Palatine Hill side of the path which has opened to pedestrians and cyclists and is expected to be inaugurated officially before Easter.

The street's radical new look is part of works for the Grande Raccordo Anulare delle Biciclette, or GRAB for short, an ambitious project that aims to create a cycle "ring road" of about 50 km to link the centre of Rome with the outskirts.

The new-look Via di S. Gregorio. Photo Wanted in Rome.

In addition to the new cycle path on Via di San Gregorio, the sidewalk on the left going from the Circus Maximus to the Colosseum has essentially been tripled in width.

The extra space for cyclists and pedestrians comes at the expense of cars and has been achieved by reducing the street's two carriageways from three to two lanes each, with the parking spaces for tourist buses moved to the start of nearby Via dei Cerchi.

Rome prepares to unveil a new extra-wide pavement and cycle path on the street between the Colosseum and the Circus Maximus. pic.twitter.com/87Rh7aoexp— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) April 16, 2025

The GRAB route passes by the Colosseum, the Baths of Caracalla, the Appian Way, the Aniene nature reserve, Quadraro, the Parco degli Acquedotti and the parks of Villa Ada and Villa Borghese.

Hailed as an urban transformation project, the city says that GRAB is "not limited to being a simple tourist route, but is part of the urban network of soft mobility, offering a sustainable alternative for daily travel."

New flowerbeds along Via di S. Gregorio. Photo Wanted in Rome.

The project is an initiative of environmental association Legambiente and VeloLove, an organisation that promotes cultural initiatives involving mainly urban cyclists but also pedestrians, commuters and public transport users.

The GRAB route is mainly flat and runs mainly along existing pedestrian walkways and bicycle paths as well as parks and river banks.

The iniative will connect cyclists and pedestrians to several railway stations and metro lines, and the aim is to complete the project by June 2026.

Photos and video by Wanted in Rome, 16 April 2025.