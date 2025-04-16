Colosseum Ticket Scam Uncovered

Italy Fines Ticket Sellers €20M Over Colosseum Booking Scam

The Italian Antitrust Authority (AGCM) has imposed a €20 million fine on six ticketing operators and one cooperative for engaging in unfair competition related to the Colosseum ticketing system in Rome.

On April 8, 2025, an investigation revealed that software robots (bots) were used to bulk-buy tickets for the Colosseum, creating a shortage on official websites. The six operators fined are Musement, GetYourGuide, Tiqets International, Walks LLC, Italy with Family, and City Wonders. Also fined was CoopCulture, an Italian cooperative responsible for managing ticket sales and educational services at cultural sites.

The AGCM launched its investigation following widespread complaints from tourists and cultural institutions. CoopCulture, which oversaw ticket sales until 2024, failed to block the mass purchase of tickets through automated bots. This created artificial scarcity, often showing tickets as sold out on official platforms and forcing visitors to rely on alternative vendors charging inflated prices and bundling unnecessary services.

Additionally, these third-party resellers lacked transparent refund policies, leaving customers with few options in case of issues. The public expressed outrage after discovering they had overpaid for Colosseum tickets or been charged extra for services they didn’t request. The AGCM's sanctions aim to restore fairness and transparency to the system, in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Culture, which has been overhauling the Colosseum ticketing process since 2024.

Until recently, tourists could buy Colosseum tickets via CoopCulture’s official website, which offered general admission, guided tours, and combined entry to the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill. However, for years, many faced frustrating experiences due to automated bots hoarding tickets. This forced regular visitors to turn to third-party platforms reselling tickets at inflated prices—often disguised as "skip-the-line" or "exclusive" packages.

With this investigation, Italy aims to improve the Colosseum ticket experience. Bots are now being blocked, and ticket availability has increased on official channels. Standard Colosseum entry now costs €18, helping ensure fair pricing and better accessibility for all.

The new system has also simplified the booking process. Previously, visitors had to navigate a confusing and unreliable online experience that left them vulnerable to scams. The revamped platform now provides a more straightforward, secure, and affordable way to book Colosseum tickets, aligned with what travelers expect from a world-class cultural site.

Visitors are strongly advised to purchase tickets directly from the official Colosseum website, platforms managed by the Italian Culture Ministry’s Archaeological Park, or authorized ticket kiosks near the site. These are the most reliable options for booking standard and full-experience tickets.

To avoid scams, travelers should double-check the legitimacy of ticketing websites before purchasing. Fraudulent sites often imitate official platforms—look for clear contact details and customer support information. Booking in advance is highly recommended, especially as Rome expects a tourism surge during the 2025 Jubilee.

The AGCM’s intervention is a major step toward securing fair and transparent access to Italy’s cultural heritage, ensuring a smoother and more reliable experience for future Colosseum visitors.

Ph: SkandaRamana / Shutterstock.com