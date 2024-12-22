Rome limits visitor numbers at Trevi Fountain

Works conclude at Trevi Fountain in time for the Vatican's Jubilee Year.

Rome refilled the Trevi Fountain with water on Sunday, after completing maintenance works, with new limited access for visitors.

Under the trial system, the Baroque monument will be open to 400 visitors at a time, every day from 09.00 until 21.00, except Monday and Friday when it opens at 11.00 to allow for the collection of coins, with free access after 21.00.

For now, the visits will be free of charge however an entry fee is expected to be introduced in the near future.

In recent weeks visitors to the fountain crossed a footbridge over the monument, which was drained of water, and tossed coins into a makeshift tub.

The three-month cleaning operation cost €327,000 and was completed in time for the Vatican’s Jubilee Year 2025 which is expected to attract up to 35 million visitors to the Eternal City.

Photo Adnkronos