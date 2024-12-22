Trump picks Tilman Fertitta as US ambassador to Italy

Fertitta owns Houston Rockets and Landry’s.

US president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday said he will nominate billionaire Tilman Fertitta as Washington's new ambassador to Italy.

Fertitta, 67, owns the Houston Rockets pro basketball team and is known to many as the host of CNBC reality television show Billion Dollar Buyer.

Fertitta is also the owner of Landry’s which operates more than 600 restaurants, casinos and hotels across the US.

“Tilman is an accomplished businessman, who has founded and built one of our Country’s premier entertainment and real estate companies, employing approximately 50,000 Americans,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Tilman has a long history of giving back to the community through numerous philanthropic initiatives, which include children’s charities, Law Enforcement, and the medical community.”



Fertitta is set to replace Jack Markell, a former governor of Delaware, who took up his post in Rome a year and a half ago after being nominated by outgoing US president Joe Biden.

Photo Texas Medical Center