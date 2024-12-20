Biden to travel to Italy to meet Pope Francis and Meloni in Rome

Italy likely to be Biden's last overseas trip in office.

US President Joe Biden will travel to Italy in January to meet Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis, the White House said on Friday.

Biden willl have an audience with Pope Francis on 10 January to discuss "efforts to advance peace around the world", White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Biden's visit to the pontiff comes at the start of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

Also on 10 January, the US president will meet with Italy’s leaders "to highlight the strength of the U.S.-Italy relationship, thank Prime Minister Meloni for her strong leadership of the G7 over the past year, and discuss important challenges facing the world", according to the White House statement.

The four-day visit, scheduled from 9-12 January, is likely to be the last overseas trip for the outgoing US president who will be succeeded by Donald Trump on 20 January.

Photo credit: Paul Froggatt / Shutterstock.com.