  3. Tourist fined €500 for dip in Rome's Trevi Fountain
News Tourism

Tourist fined €500 for dip in Rome's Trevi Fountain

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Police stopped group of tourists from jumping into landmark fountain.

A 30-year-old New Zealand tourist received a fine of more than €500 for jumping into the waters of the Trevi Fountain in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police had initially stopped the tourist and two of his companions from getting into the fountain however the man broke free and succeeded in jumping into the water, according to news reports.

In addition to the €500 fine, the man was handed a temporary ban from returning to the Baroque monument which was completed in 1762 and recently underwent maintenance works.

It is the latest incident involving tourists behaving badly at the Trevi Fountain, including those attempting to emulate Anita Ekberg's classic scene from Fellini's 1960 movie La Dolce Vita.

The city recently introduced crowd control measures at the historic fountain which can still be visited for free, amid plans to eventually introduce an entry fee.

Photo Wanted in Rome.

