Pope Francis 'rested well' overnight as Vatican holds prayer vigils

Crowds gather to pray in St Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis, in critical condition battling double pneumonia, rested well overnight at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

“The Pope rested well, the whole night”, read the one-line statement issued by the Holy See press office, as the 88-year-old pontiff enters his 12th day in hospital.

On Monday evening the Vatican noted that the pope’s clinical condition remained critical but showed slight improvement during the day.

This was a more upbeat message than the bulletin on Saturday night when the Vatican said that Francis had suffered a prolonged "respiratory crisis" and had undergone blood transfusions.

On Sunday the Vatican said that blood tests revealed that the pope was suffering from "early, mild renal insufficiency, which is currently under control".

The Holy See noted that the pontiff remained alert and responsive but warned that he was "not out of danger" and that his "prognosis remains guarded."

Scenes from St Peter’s Square tonight where thousands of faithful have gathered to pray for Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/44vKzcBPGG— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) February 24, 2025

On Monday night thousands of pilgrims and faithful joined cardinals and members of the Roman Curia at a prayer vigil for Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square.

The Rosary was led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, with prayers offered for the pope’s health and for his recovery.

The public prayer service, announced on Monday afternoon, will see the Vatican-based cardinals gather in Piazza San Pietro each night at 21.00.

The Rosary on Tuesday night will be presided over by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

A group of priests and nuns say prayers and sing hymns for Pope Francis at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital where the pontiff is being treated for double pneumonia. pic.twitter.com/PRbw2YJaZW— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) February 25, 2025

Prayer vigils are also taking place outside the Gemelli Hospital where Francis is being treated in the papal suite on the 10th floor, after being admitted on 14 February with breathing difficulties.

Despite his critical condition, the pope is said to be in good humour and has kept up with his work over the last two days, calling the parish priest of Gaza and holding a meeting with Cardinal Parolin on Monday.

A further update on the pope’s health is expected on Tuesday evening.

Photo Wanted in Rome.