A quick guide to celebrating Easter in Rome

Guide to Holy Week and Easter in Rome and the Vatican in 2022.

The week of religious events leading to Easter began this year on 10 April with Palm Sunday, the final Sunday of Lent, and continues on 14 April with Holy Thursday, commemorating Christ's Last Supper.

On 15 April, Good Friday, Pope Francis celebrates the Lord's Passion in St Peter's Basilica at 17.00. This is followed at 21.15 by the Via Crucis or Way of the Cross, a solemn candle-lit procession at the Colosseum.

The annual ceremony - which dates to the 18th century and was revived in 1964 - usually attracts up to 20,000 faithful who listen to meditations re-enacting Christ's crucifixion.

Via Crucis at the Colosseum

Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Vigil at St Peter's Basilica at 19.30 on Saturday 16 April.

The next morning the pontiff celebrates Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square at 10.00, concluding at midday with the traditional Urbi et Orbi papal blessing from the balcony of St Peter's.

For full details of the pope's programe see Vatican website. There are also numerous English-language religious services for Easter in the Italian capital.

Roman restaurants typically offer menus featuring abbacchio (lamb) on Easter Sunday however you will need to reserve your table in advance due to high demand.

Easter Sunday brunch in Rome is a savoury occasion with Romans laying out a delectable spread of hard-boiled eggs (often painted brightly), salami and cheese, accompanied with the classic pizza al formaggio.

In the lead-up to Easter, Rome's bakeries sell a sweet cake, made in the shape of a dove, known as a colomba.


Colomba Easter cake

Easter Monday, or Pasquetta, is a national holiday in Italy, and all public offices and schools will be closed.

Many Romans mark this day by having a picnic with family or friends in the city's parks.

Tourists should note that Rome's state and city museums will be open on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday but the Vatican Museums will be closed on both days.

For a splash of colour visit the Spanish Steps which have been filled with hundreds of azaleas this spring.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76753
Previous article Covid: Italy to decide on lifting mask rules after Easter

RELATED ARTICLES

Clocks spring forward on 27 March 2022
General

Clocks spring forward on 27 March 2022

Rome's most romantic places
General

Rome's most romantic places

Rome's Mister OK to make New Year's Day dive into river Tiber
General

Rome's Mister OK to make New Year's Day dive into river Tiber

Italy set for a sunny New Year
General

Italy set for a sunny New Year

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree
General

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree

Where to buy a Christmas tree in Rome
General

Where to buy a Christmas tree in Rome

Italy's digital identity system: What is SPID and how do I get it?
General

Italy's digital identity system: What is SPID and how do I get it?

Italy marks 100 years of Unknown Soldier with Rome ceremony
General

Italy marks 100 years of Unknown Soldier with Rome ceremony

Clocks go back on Sunday 31 October
General

Clocks go back on Sunday 31 October

Ognissanti: Italy marks All Saints' Day with long weekend
General

Ognissanti: Italy marks All Saints' Day with long weekend

Fiddler's Elbow: Italy's oldest Irish pub marks 45 years in Rome
General

Fiddler's Elbow: Italy's oldest Irish pub marks 45 years in Rome

Italy PM visits Amatrice 5 years after deadly earthquake
General

Italy PM visits Amatrice 5 years after deadly earthquake

Police set to break up 'out of control' rave near Rome
General

Police set to break up 'out of control' rave near Rome

What is Ferragosto and what is the holiday all about
General

What is Ferragosto and what is the holiday all about

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for 8 cities
General

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for 8 cities