  3. Pope Francis makes surprise appearance in St Peter's Square
Jubilee in Rome

Pope Francis makes surprise appearance in St Peter's Square

Pontiff made brief address in St Peter's Square after Jubilee Mass for the Sick.

Pope Francis made a surprise appearance at St Peter's Square on Sunday following his recent return to the Vatican after a five-week hospitalisation for double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pontiff entered the piazza in his wheelchair, accompanied by his nurse Massimiliano Strappetti, at the end of a Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick and Healthcare Workers.

His arrival was unannounced and he wore nasal tubes to receive supplemental oxygen, which the Vatican says is being reduced gradually.

"Happy Sunday to all of you, thank you very much", Francis said into a microphone, to cheering crowds in a sunny Piazza San Pietro.

His voice sounded fragile but stronger than his last public appearance, just before he was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on 23 March.

Francis has been advised by doctors to rest for at least two months, and on Friday the Vatican said his health was improving and he was "in good spirits" as he continued his work activities.

The Vatican's chief Jubilee Year organiser Archbishop Rino Fisichella read out the Sunday homily written by the pontiff who made reference to his own experience with illness.

“In this moment of my life I share a lot: the experience of infirmity, feeling weak, depending on the others for many things, needing support", Francis wrote, urging the faithful not to push the fragile from their lives “as unfortunately a certain mentality does today".

In his Angelus blessing, published on Sunday, Francis also offered prayers for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.

He said their mission was "not easy", with their work often carried out in the face of inadequate resources and sometimes aggression, and called for them to receive the support and respect they deserve.

