12.3 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 13 February 2025
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vatican to host the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture
News Jubilee in Rome

Vatican to host the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pope Francis is to visit Rome's Cinecittà Studios.

The Vatican is to host a special Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture from 15-18 February, marking a significant event within the broader Jubilee Year celebrations.

This Jubilee aims to celebrate the contributions of artists to society and the Catholic Church, while also providing them with an opportunity for spiritual renewal and reflection.  

Key events include an audience with Pope Francis on Saturday followed that afternoon by an international meeting titled "Sharing Hope - Horizons of Cultural Heritage".

This meeting, organised in collaboration with the Vatican Museums, will bring together museum directors, academics and cultural institutions to discuss the promotion and transmission of religious and artistic heritage.  

On Satuday evening an exhibition of portraits by Yan Pei-Ming of prisoners from Rome's Regina Coeli prison will open at the Conciliazione 5 gallery on Via della Conciliazione.

Pope Francis on Monday will become the first pontiff to visit Rome's legendary Cinecittà film studios where he will meet with artists and cultural figures.

The exhibition Global Visual Poetry, celebrating 20th-century visual poetry by more than 60 artists from around the world, will open on Tuesday in Piazza Pio XII 3.

The Jubilee of Artists underscores the Vatican's recognition of the vital role that art plays in human expression, cultural enrichment and the communication of faith.

For full details of the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture see the official website.

Photo credit: Mahara / Shutterstock.com.

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
St Georges Open Day

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Temple Pre

More like this
Related

Jubilee in Rome

Man jumps onto St Peter's altar and kicks candelabra off

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome mayor slams fake news about Jubilee chaos

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Pope Francis to visit Rome's Cinecittà Film Studios for Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Kimbal Musk meets Rome mayor to discuss Jubilee drone show

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Jubilee: Rome unveils restyled piazza at Termini station

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Jubilee: Half a million people pass through Holy Door at St Peter's

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Ireland in Rome map to guide Irish pilgrims in Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Vatican opens fifth Holy Door for Jubilee in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -