Vatican to host the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture

Pope Francis is to visit Rome's Cinecittà Studios.

The Vatican is to host a special Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture from 15-18 February, marking a significant event within the broader Jubilee Year celebrations.

This Jubilee aims to celebrate the contributions of artists to society and the Catholic Church, while also providing them with an opportunity for spiritual renewal and reflection.

Key events include an audience with Pope Francis on Saturday followed that afternoon by an international meeting titled "Sharing Hope - Horizons of Cultural Heritage".

This meeting, organised in collaboration with the Vatican Museums, will bring together museum directors, academics and cultural institutions to discuss the promotion and transmission of religious and artistic heritage.

On Satuday evening an exhibition of portraits by Yan Pei-Ming of prisoners from Rome's Regina Coeli prison will open at the Conciliazione 5 gallery on Via della Conciliazione.

Pope Francis on Monday will become the first pontiff to visit Rome's legendary Cinecittà film studios where he will meet with artists and cultural figures.

The exhibition Global Visual Poetry, celebrating 20th-century visual poetry by more than 60 artists from around the world, will open on Tuesday in Piazza Pio XII 3.

The Jubilee of Artists underscores the Vatican's recognition of the vital role that art plays in human expression, cultural enrichment and the communication of faith.

For full details of the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture see the official website.

Photo credit: Mahara / Shutterstock.com.