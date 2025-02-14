Pope admitted to hospital in Rome over bronchitis

Pope has been suffering from bronchitis in recent days.

Pope Francis is to be admitted to hospital in Rome to receive medical treatment and undergo diagnostic tests for bronchitis, the Vatican press office said on Friday.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been suffering from bronchitis for more than a week, will be admitted to the Gemelli Hospital following his Friday morning audiences.

Francis will receive the "necessary diagnostic tests" and will "continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis,” the Holy See press office said.

In recent days the pope acknowledged that he had been short of breath due to bronchitis, asking others to read his prepared remarks at several public events.

The pontiff's admittance to hospital comes as the Vatican prepares to host the Jubilee of Artists, a key event on the Jubilee Year calendar.

In 2023, Francis underwent intestinal surgery at the Gemelli, two years after undergoing colon surgery at the same hospital.

The pontiff, who had part of one lung removed in his 20s, was also treated for bronchitis at the Gemelli in 2023.

The Rome hospital has a ward reserved exclusively for popes, where Pope John Paul II was treated after he was shot in 1981.

