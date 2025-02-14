14.3 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 14 February 2025
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pope admitted to hospital in Rome over bronchitis
News Jubilee in Rome

Pope admitted to hospital in Rome over bronchitis

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pope has been suffering from bronchitis in recent days.

Pope Francis is to be admitted to hospital in Rome to receive medical treatment and undergo diagnostic tests for bronchitis, the Vatican press office said on Friday.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been suffering from bronchitis for more than a week, will be admitted to the Gemelli Hospital following his Friday morning audiences.

Francis will receive the "necessary diagnostic tests" and will "continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis,” the Holy See press office said.

In recent days the pope acknowledged that he had been short of breath due to bronchitis, asking others to read his prepared remarks at several public events.

The pontiff's admittance to hospital comes as the Vatican prepares to host the Jubilee of Artists, a key event on the Jubilee Year calendar.

In 2023, Francis underwent intestinal surgery at the Gemelli, two years after undergoing colon surgery at the same hospital.

The pontiff, who had part of one lung removed in his 20s, was also treated for bronchitis at the Gemelli in 2023.

The Rome hospital has a ward reserved exclusively for popes, where Pope John Paul II was treated after he was shot in 1981.

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Temple Pre

More like this
Related

Jubilee in Rome

Vatican to host the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Man jumps onto St Peter's altar and kicks candelabra off

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome mayor slams fake news about Jubilee chaos

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Pope Francis to visit Rome's Cinecittà Film Studios for Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Kimbal Musk meets Rome mayor to discuss Jubilee drone show

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Jubilee: Rome unveils restyled piazza at Termini station

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Jubilee: Half a million people pass through Holy Door at St Peter's

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Ireland in Rome map to guide Irish pilgrims in Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -